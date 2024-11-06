A new era of Arkansas basketball begins on Wednesday, Nov. 6, when John Calipari makes his coaching debut for the Razorbacks against the Lipscomb Bisons. The Razorbacks return just one scholarship player from last season, Trevon Brazile. Calipari hit the transfer portal hard and brought in several high school signees, many of whom had connections to Calipari, to build a lineup capable of making a deep run later this season. The Razorbacks are coming off a 16-17 year, their first losing season since 2009-10, but they made at least the Sweet 16 in each of the three previous seasons.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Lipscomb odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 160.5 points. Before entering any Lipscomb vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Lipscomb. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Lipscomb vs. Arkansas:

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas spread: Arkansas -14.5



Lipscomb vs. Arkansas over/under: 160.5 points

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas money line: Arkansas -1316, Lipscomb +792

ARK: The total has gone Over in seven of Arkansas' last eight games in November

LIP: Lipscomb is 4-1 ATS in its past five games played on a Wednesday

Why you should back Arkansas

Arkansas lost almost every key piece from last year's roster, but Brazile opted to return and is expected to be in the starting lineup. Brazile averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game after missing most of the 2022-23 season.

Calipari bolstered Arkansas' roster by bringing in a pair of preseason Second-Team All-SEC selections in guard Johnell Davis (FAU) and big man Jonas Aidoo (Tennessee). Davis helped lead FAU to a Final Four appearance as a junior before winning the AAC Player of the Year award last season. Aidoo, meanwhile, averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Volunteers. Calipari also brought some talent with him from Kentucky, including projected starting guard D.J. Wagner, who is a former top-10 recruit.

Why you should back Lipscomb

Lipscomb recorded a 77-72 victory over Duquesne in its season opener on Monday. Forward Jacob Ognacevic stuffed the stat sheet in the win, recording a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Ognacevic averaged 17.7 points last season while knocking down 60.7% of his field goals and 85.2% of his free throws.

Guard Joe Anderson was also effective in Lipscomb's opening victory, leading the team with eight assists to go along with five points and six rebounds. Lipscomb is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games played in November. The Bisons are also 4-1 against the spread in their past five games played on a Wednesday.

How to make Lipscomb vs. Arkansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 158 combined points.



