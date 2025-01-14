After surging back to the top of the AP Top 25, the No. 1 Auburn Tigers will face another stout test in the SEC when they host the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Auburn is 15-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to No. 3 Duke on Dec. 4, and 3-0 in SEC play while Mississippi State is 14-2 overall and 2-1 in the league. The Tigers have won three of the last four head-to-head meetings but the Bulldogs have covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Tipoff from Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 7.5-point home favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Mississippi State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Mississippi State vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Miss. State spread: Auburn -7.5

Auburn vs. Miss. State over/under: 149 points

Auburn vs. Miss. State money line: Auburn -345, Miss. State +269

Auburn vs. Mississippi State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Auburn

Auburn came from behind to get past South Carolina 66-63 on Saturday. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Auburn to victory, including Tahaad Pettiford (15 points) and Miles Kelly (14 points and six rebounds).

With Johni Broome forced out of action with an ankle injury, that pair stepped up to grind out a come-from-behind win. Broome will avoid surgery but has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup. He's a national player of the year candidate that is averaging 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks, but the Tigers do have five other players averaging double-figures in scoring to turn to.

Why you should back Mississippi State

Mississippi State suffered the end of its eight-game winning streak on Saturday, losing 95-90 to Kentucky. Mississippi State's loss came about despite a quality game from Cameron Matthews, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Josh Hubbard also had 15 points in the loss but went just 5-for-16 from the floor. The second-year guard is averaging 17 points per game this season and he'll be counted on for a better shooting night on Tuesday. The Bulldogs have covered the spread in five of their last seven games on the road.

How to make Auburn vs. Mississippi State picks

