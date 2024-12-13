The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (8-1) and Ohio State Buckeyes (6-3) will meet in a non-conference showdown in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Auburn won its first seven games of the season before falling to then-No. 9 Duke earlier this month. The Tigers bounced back with a 98-54 win over Richmond on Sunday, covering the spread as 29.5-point favorites. Ohio State is eyeing a signature win after splitting its first two Big Ten games.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Auburn is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under is 151.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 of the 2024-25 season on a 174-125 betting roll (+2196) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Auburn vs. Ohio State spread: Auburn -9.5

Auburn vs. Ohio State over/under: 151.5 points

Auburn vs. Ohio State money line: Auburn: -429, Ohio State: +330

Auburn vs. Ohio State picks: See picks here

Auburn vs. Ohio State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn has already taken down three ranked teams this season, with all of them sitting inside the top 12 of the AP Top 25 poll at the time of the matchups. The Tigers won each of those games away from home, so they are prepared for this neutral-site contest. They have six players who each logged at least 450 minutes last season back this year, giving them an edge over other teams early in the campaign.

All-American Johni Broome leads the way with 19.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, landing him among the top candidates to win the national player of the year award. Chad Baker-Mazara is adding 13.1 points while shooting a red-hot 47.1% from 3-point range. Newcomers Tahaad Pettiford (11.3 ppg) and Miles Kelly (11 ppg) have been stretching the floor as well, making Auburn a difficult team to defend. See which team to pick here.

Why Ohio State can cover

While Auburn has been fantastic offensively, its defense has room for improvement to this point. The Tigers are allowing 67.1 points per game, ranked just inside the top 90 nationally. They are facing a balanced Ohio State attack that is led by Bruce Thornton, who is averaging 16.2 points per game.

Devin Royal (14.1), John Mobley Jr. (12.9) and Micah Parrish (10.2) are all scoring in double figures as well. South Carolina transfer Meechie Johnson Jr. is chipping in 9.6 points, while Thornton ranks third nationally in assist-to-turnover rate. Kentucky transfer Aaron Bradshaw is back on the roster after missing five games due to a university investigation into an alleged domestic incident at his apartment, but his availability for this game is unknown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Auburn vs. Ohio State picks

The model has simulated Ohio State vs. Auburn 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Auburn vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Auburn spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 174-125 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.