The No. 8 Baylor Bears (0-1) will try to bounce back from their blowout loss to No. 6 Gonzaga when they face the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) in Dallas on Saturday. Baylor trailed for almost the entirety of its game against Gonzaga, falling in a 101-63 final. Arkansas is in its first season under head coach John Calipari, who notched a 76-60 win over Lipscomb in his debut on Wednesday. This will be the 146th meeting between these teams, but it is just the fifth matchup since Arkansas left the Southwest Conference in 1991.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Baylor is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Baylor vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under is 154.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Arkansas vs. Baylor picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Baylor vs. Arkansas spread: Baylor -3.5

Baylor vs. Arkansas over/under: 154.5 points

Baylor vs. Arkansas money line: Baylor: -161, Arkansas: +135

Why Baylor can cover

Baylor played the toughest season opener of any ranked team in college basketball on Monday, having to travel to Washington for its game at No. 6 Gonzaga. The Bears were unable to contend with a Bulldogs team that shot 57% from the floor and 42% from 3-point range. They have a chance to put that loss behind them immediately, as Arkansas is another ranked opponent playing under a legendary coach.

Senior forward Norchad Omier, a transfer from Miami, had 15 points and nine rebounds against Gonzaga. The Bears have won seven of their last eight games against SEC teams, while Arkansas is winless in its last six Saturday games away from home.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas opened the Calipari era with a 76-60 win over Lipscomb on Wednesday, pulling away down the stretch after Lipscomb got within four at one point. Freshman guard Boogie Fland scored a team-high 17 points, while Florida Atlantic transfer guard Johnell Davis had 15 points. Calipari heavily used the transfer portal to build an talented roster from scratch, with Davis being one of his biggest hauls.

Redshirt-freshman forward Zvonimir Ivisic, who followed Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas, had 12 points and three rebounds in the opener. Fellow Kentucky transfers Adou Thiero and D.J. Wagner combined for 15 points and six rebounds against Lipscomb. Baylor has only covered the spread twice in its last six games dating back to last season, and it is coming off a rough showing on Monday.

