Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Oral Roberts 2-2, Belmont 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are taking a road trip to face off against the Belmont Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Curb Event Center. The Golden Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Oral Roberts blew past Haskell, posting an 87-52 victory.

Oral Roberts smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Haskell only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Belmont earned a 79-71 win over Air Force on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bruins.

Belmont's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Isaiah Walker, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. The dominant performance gave Walker a new career-high in assists. Carter Whitt was another key player, earning 16 points along with five rebounds.

The win got Oral Roberts back to even at 2-2. As for Belmont, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Oral Roberts has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oral Roberts is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Belmont is a big 10-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

