Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Niagara 1-4, Binghamton 2-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will face off against the Niagara Purple Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kirby Sports Center. The Bearcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Binghamton is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of CCSU on Sunday. The contest marked the Bearcats' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Binghamton struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as CCSU pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, Niagara's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of Kent State by a score of 76-73. The close game was extra heartbreaking for the Purple Eagles, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaeden Marshall, who had 17 points along with five rebounds. Jahari Williamson was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 17 points.

Binghamton's loss dropped their record down to 2-5. As for Niagara, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Binghamton was able to grind out a solid win over Niagara in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 74-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Binghamton and Niagara both have 1 win in their last 2 games.