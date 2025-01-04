Mountain West college basketball action will take place on Saturday afternoon when the Boise State Broncos (11-3, 3-0) host the San Diego State Aztecs (8-3, 1-1) in a conference showdown on CBS and Paramount+. The Broncos sit atop the conference standings and have won five straight games, and they have defeated Mountain West opponents Air Force, San Jose State and Wyoming leading up to Saturday's game. Meanwhile, the Aztecs look to get back into the win column after Utah State rallied to defeat them 67-66 last weekend.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Stadium in Boise. The latest Boise State vs. San Diego State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Broncos as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5.

How to watch SDSU vs. Boise State

Boise State vs. SDSU date: Saturday, Jan. 4

Boise State vs. SDSU time: 4 p.m. ET

College basketball picks for San Diego State vs. Boise State

Before tuning into the Boise State vs. San Diego State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 of the 2024-25 season on a 183-130 betting roll (+2520) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

For San Diego State vs. Boise State, the model is backing the Over (137.5) for total points scored. The Broncos have gone Over the total in five straight Saturday home games, and they have gone Over in five of their last seven conference games. They have scored at least 67 points in seven straight games, with five players averaging at least 9.7 points per game this season.

Senior forward Tyson Degenhart leads Boise State with 18.1 points per game, and the Broncos are shooting 77.5% from the free-throw line. San Diego State was held to 66 points in its loss to Utah State last Saturday, but it scored more than 70 points in each of its previous five games. The Aztecs were able to crack that mark against then-No. 6 Houston along with scoring 84 points in a road game against Fresno State.

These teams went Under the total in seven straight meetings prior to their game last March, which resulted in a 79-77 Boise State win. They cleared the total of 135.5 with ease, and the total for this game has been set at a similar number.

