Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Miami 4-8, Boston College 8-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Miami and Boston College are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Hurricanes are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Mt St Mary's last Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. The Hurricanes got off to an early lead (up 12 with 1:49 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, Miami had strong showings from Matthew Cleveland, who earned 19 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals, and Jalil Bethea, who earned 17 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, Boston College beat FDU 78-70 on Saturday.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Chad Venning, who went 8 for 10 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and four blocks, and Donald Hand Jr., who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds. Venning's performance made up for a slower contest against SMU last Saturday. The team also got some help courtesy of Dion Brown, who had eight points along with eight rebounds.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 4-8. As for Boston College, their victory bumped their record up to 8-5.

Looking ahead, Miami is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Miami ended up a good deal behind Boston College in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, losing 81-65. Can Miami avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Boston College and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.