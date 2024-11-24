Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Old Dominion 2-3, Boston College 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will face off against the Boston College Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at John Gray Gymnasium. The Monarchs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, Old Dominion strolled past Randolph-Macon with points to spare, taking the game 71-55.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Boston College). They put the hurt on Loyola Maryland with a sharp 82-61 victory on Tuesday. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the team's high-flying offense, the game also marked the team's biggest win of the season.

Boston College's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Donald Hand Jr. led the charge by dropping a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Hand Jr. a new career-high in assists (three). Chad Venning was another key player, posting 17 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Boston College smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Old Dominion's victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Boston College, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Old Dominion has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.