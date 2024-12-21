Halftime Report

SMU has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 47-39 lead against Boston College.

SMU entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Boston College step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: SMU 9-2, Boston College 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Mustangs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, SMU was able to grind out a solid victory over LSU, taking the game 74-64.

SMU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but B.J. Edwards led the charge by posting 12 points plus eight rebounds and six assists. Edwards' performance made up for a slower matchup against Virginia two weeks ago. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Cross, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston College finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They secured a 73-69 W over Stonehill on Sunday.

Donald Hand Jr. and Chad Venning were among the main playmakers for Boston College as the former had 12 points along with five rebounds and the latter went 6 for 10 en route to 13 points. What's more, Hand Jr. also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

SMU has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season. As for Boston College, their win bumped their record up to 7-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SMU has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

SMU is a big 8.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

