Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Binghamton 9-11, Bryant 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Bryant Bulldogs and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chace Athletic Center. The Bearcats are crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Bulldogs will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, Bryant got the win against New Hamp. by a conclusive 95-76. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 19 points or more this season.

Bryant was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as New Hamp. only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Binghamton came up short against Albany on Saturday and fell 70-65.

Bryant's win bumped their record up to 11-9. As for Binghamton, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-11.

Looking ahead, Bryant is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Bryant won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, slipping by Binghamton 70-69. Does Bryant have another victory up their sleeve, or will Binghamton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Bryant is a big 13.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bryant has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Binghamton.