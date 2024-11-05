Halftime Report

A win for California would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cal-Baker. 42-29.

California entered the game with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Cal-Baker. hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ California Golden Bears

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 0-0, California 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the California Golden Bears. Tip off is scheduled at 11:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Haas Pavilion.

Looking back to last season, California finished on the wrong side of .500 (13-18), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Cal-Baker. will seek to improve after also finishing 13-18.

Everything went California's way against Cal-Baker. in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as California made off with an 83-63 win. Does California have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal-Baker. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Going forward, California is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

Odds

California is a big 12.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

California and Cal-Baker. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.