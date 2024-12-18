Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Longwood 9-3, Campbell 5-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

TV: FloSports

What to Know

Longwood has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Campbell Fighting Camels will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Longwood will head out to face Campbell after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Longwood took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of NC Central. The matchup was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but the Lancers couldn't quite close it out.

Meanwhile, Campbell came up short against Morgan State on Sunday and fell 86-76.

Campbell's loss came about despite a quality game from Nolan Dorsey, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jasin Sinani, who posted 16 points in addition to six rebounds.

Longwood's defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-3. As for Campbell, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Longwood has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Longwood's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Longwood is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Campbell.