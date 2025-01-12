Halftime Report

Saint Peter's and Canisius have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Saint Peter's has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Canisius 34-22.

If Saint Peter's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-7 in no time. On the other hand, Canisius will have to make due with a 1-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Canisius Golden Griffins

Current Records: Saint Peter's 5-7, Canisius 1-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.78

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Saint Peter's Peacocks and the Canisius Golden Griffins are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center. The Golden Griffins have the home-court advantage, but the Peacocks are expected to win by six points.

Last Friday, Saint Peter's came up short against Niagara and fell 70-60. The Peacocks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Canisius finally caught a break after 15 consecutive losses dating back to last season. They strolled past Rider with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 85-67. The Golden Griffins' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Canisius was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 15.

Saint Peter's defeat dropped their record down to 5-7. As for Canisius, their win (their first of the season) made their record 1-14.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Saint Peter's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Canisius, though, as they've been averaging only 26.5. Given Saint Peter's sizable advantage in that area, Canisius will need to find a way to close that gap.

Saint Peter's was able to grind out a solid victory over Canisius when the teams last played back in January of 2024, winning 70-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Peter's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Saint Peter's is a solid 6-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Canisius has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Saint Peter's.