Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Ball State 8-9, Central Michigan 8-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ball State and Central Michigan are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McGuirk Arena. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Ball State would be headed in after a win, but Toledo made sure that didn't happen. Ball State took a 93-75 bruising from Toledo on Saturday. The Cardinals have struggled against the Rockets recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Ball State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Payton Sparks, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jermahri Hill, who earned 17 points plus six assists.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan beat N. Illinois 71-66 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Chippewas.

Central Michigan's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Cayden Vasko, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus five assists. The dominant performance also gave Vasko a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Jakobi Heady, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Central Michigan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Ball State now has a losing record at 8-9. As for Central Michigan, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.

Ball State beat Central Michigan 79-71 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does Central Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Central Michigan and Ball State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.