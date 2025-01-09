The Chattanooga Mocs (9-6) will play their first home game since Dec. 18 when they host the UNCG Spartans (9-6) on Thursday evening. Chattanooga is coming off a three-game road trip, snapping a two-game losing skid with an 81-68 win at The Citadel on Saturday. UNC Greensboro is riding a three-game winning streak that includes a 2-0 start to Southern Conference play, notching an 84-67 win over Furman last weekend. These teams split the season series last year, with the road team winning on both occasions.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKenzie Arena on CBS Sports Network. Chattanooga is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro odds, while the over/under is 142.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any UNC Greensboro vs. Chattanooga picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It enters Week 10 of the 2024-25 season

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro spread: Chattanooga -3.5

Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro over/under: 142.5 points

Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro money line: Chattanooga: -169, UNCG: +141

Why Chattanooga can cover

Chattanooga has covered the spread in four of its last six games, including a single-digit road loss at Indiana on Dec. 21. The Mocs lost to Mercer in overtime in their conference opener on New Year's Day before picking up an 81-68 win at The Citadel on Saturday. They took a 42-30 lead at halftime and cruised in the second half, covering the spread as 12.5-point favorites.

Senior guard Trey Bonham leads a balanced attack with 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, while senior guard Bash Wieland is averaging 12.8 points. Junior guard Honor Hoff is also in double figures, averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists. Chattanooga is 6-1 in its last seven home games, while UNC Greensboro is 2-6 in its last eight road games. See which team to pick here.

Why UNC Greensboro can cover

UNC Greensboro has won four of its last five games and is riding a three-game winning streak, including a 2-0 start to SoCon play. The Spartans picked up a 68-66 win over Wofford last Wednesday, pulling off the upset as 2.5-point underdogs. Senior guard Ronald Polite III had 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, knocking down all four of his 3-point tries.

They added an 84-67 win over Furman on Saturday in one of their best performances of the season, winning as 1-point favorites. Kenyon Giles poured in 25 points and pulled down five rebounds, while Joryam Saizonou chipped in 11 points. The Spartans have won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro picks

The model has simulated UNCG vs. UTC 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over

So who wins Chattanooga vs. UNC Greensboro, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?