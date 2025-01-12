Halftime Report

Stonehill and Chicago State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Stonehill has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Chicago State 37-23.

If Stonehill keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-9 in no time. On the other hand, Chicago State will have to make due with a 1-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Chicago State Cougars

Current Records: Stonehill 9-9, Chicago State 1-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After 12 games on the road, Chicago State is heading back home. They and the Stonehill Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jones Convocation Center. The Cougars are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Chicago State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 138.5, but even that wound up being too high. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 53-39 loss to LIU.

Meanwhile, Stonehill entered their contest against LIU on Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Stonehill took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of LIU. The Skyhawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Chicago State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-16. As for Stonehill, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-9.

Odds

Stonehill is a 3.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Skyhawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134 points.

