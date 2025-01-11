Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Florida State 11-4, Clemson 12-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Clemson is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Louisville just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 74-64 to the Cardinals. The match marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite their loss, Clemson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chase Hunter, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Hunter also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Florida State strolled past Miami with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 80-65. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Seminoles.

Malique Ewin and Taylor Bol Bowen were among the main playmakers for Florida State as the former dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds and the latter made all 6 shots he took racking up 16 points plus six rebounds. Daquan Davis was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and ten assists.

Florida State was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Clemson's defeat dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Florida State, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clemson beat Florida State 74-63 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Clemson repeat their success, or does Florida State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clemson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Florida State.