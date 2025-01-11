Who's Playing
Florida State Seminoles @ Clemson Tigers
Current Records: Florida State 11-4, Clemson 12-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.
Clemson is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Louisville just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 74-64 to the Cardinals. The match marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Despite their loss, Clemson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chase Hunter, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Hunter also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.
Meanwhile, Florida State strolled past Miami with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 80-65. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Seminoles.
Malique Ewin and Taylor Bol Bowen were among the main playmakers for Florida State as the former dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds and the latter made all 6 shots he took racking up 16 points plus six rebounds. Daquan Davis was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and ten assists.
Florida State was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.
Clemson's defeat dropped their record down to 12-4. As for Florida State, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Florida State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Clemson beat Florida State 74-63 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Will Clemson repeat their success, or does Florida State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Clemson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Florida State.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Clemson 74 vs. Florida State 63
- Jan 20, 2024 - Clemson 78 vs. Florida State 67
- Feb 15, 2023 - Clemson 94 vs. Florida State 54
- Jan 28, 2023 - Clemson 82 vs. Florida State 81
- Feb 15, 2022 - Florida State 81 vs. Clemson 80
- Feb 02, 2022 - Clemson 75 vs. Florida State 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - Florida State 80 vs. Clemson 61
- Dec 29, 2020 - Clemson 77 vs. Florida State 67
- Feb 29, 2020 - Clemson 70 vs. Florida State 69
- Dec 08, 2019 - Florida State 72 vs. Clemson 53