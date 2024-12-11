Who's Playing

Southern Virginia Knights @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Southern Virginia 0-3, Coastal Carolina 4-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Coastal Carolina is heading back home. They will welcome the Southern Virginia Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Coastal Carolina is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They fell 96-89 to Winthrop on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Southern Virginia had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 96-50 bruising that Radford dished out back in November. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-23.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Southern Virginia struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Radford pulled down 21.

Coastal Carolina now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Southern Virginia, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.