Cheyney Wolves @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Cheyney 0-3, Coppin State 2-16

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ESPN Plus

After two games on the road, Coppin State is heading back home. They will welcome the Cheyney Wolves at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday at Physical Education Complex Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Monday, things could have been worse for Coppin State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 90-75 loss to Howard. The Eagles have struggled against the Bison recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Cheyney's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in December of 2024 after their fourth straight defeat dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: Cheyney lost to Morgan State, and Cheyney lost bad. The score wound up at 124-57. The Wolves were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 61-32.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Cheyney struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Morgan State pulled down 13.

Coppin State's loss dropped their record down to 2-16. As for Cheyney, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.