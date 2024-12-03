Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Coppin State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 34-33 lead against Loyola Maryland. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

Coppin State entered the match with 21 straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it 22. Can they turn things around, or will Loyola Maryland hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 3-3, Coppin State 0-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds will face off against the Coppin State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Physical Education Complex Arena. Despite being away, the Greyhounds are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Loyola Maryland will head into Tuesday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a 21-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against VMI on Tuesday. Loyola Maryland had just enough and edged VMI out 70-67. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 18:52 mark of the second half, when the Greyhounds were facing a 44-30 deficit.

Loyola Maryland can attribute much of their success to Milos Ilic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Ilic a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Loyola Maryland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VMI only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 21st straight loss dating back to last season. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 83-54 bruising that Saint Joseph's dished out on Tuesday. The Eagles were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losing side was boosted by Peter Oduro, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The win got Loyola Maryland back to even at 3-3. As for Coppin State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-8.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Loyola Maryland has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Loyola Maryland's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Loyola Maryland couldn't quite finish off Coppin State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 and fell 74-71. Can Loyola Maryland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Loyola Maryland is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Coppin State has won both of the games they've played against Loyola Maryland in the last 3 years.