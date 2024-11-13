Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Ball State 1-1, Dayton 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals are taking a road trip to face off against the Dayton Flyers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena. The Cardinals might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Friday.

Ball State took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They took their match with ease, bagging an 87-60 win over Franklin. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Cardinals have posted since January 23rd.

Meanwhile, Dayton earned a 71-66 win over Northwestern on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Flyers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Dayton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Enoch Cheeks, who went 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus six steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nate Santos, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

The victory got Ball State back to even at 1-1. As for Dayton, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season.

Ball State and Dayton were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2017, but Ball State came up empty-handed after a 78-77 loss. Can Ball State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Ball State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 15-13 record against the spread.

Odds

Dayton is a big 16.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Dayton won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.