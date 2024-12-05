Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: PFW 5-3, Detroit 4-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After five games on the road, Detroit is heading back home. They and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Calihan Hall. The Titans pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8-point favorite Mastodons.

Detroit is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 98-89 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Titans as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Detroit can attribute much of their success to Grant Gondrezick II, who posted 22 points in addition to seven rebounds. Gondrezick II had some trouble finding his footing against Rhode Island last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. TJ Nadeau was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, everything went PFW's way against East Texas A&M on Saturday as PFW made off with a 77-57 victory. The Mastodons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season.

Detroit's win bumped their record up to 4-5. As for PFW, their victory bumped their record up to 5-3.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Detroit has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 31.8. Given Detroit's sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Detroit might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

PFW is a big 8-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Detroit and PFW both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.