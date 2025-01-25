Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Drexel Dragons

Current Records: Delaware 11-9, Drexel 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Drexel Dragons are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The Fightin' Blue Hens are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

Delaware will head into Thursday's matchup out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Thursday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 93-68 walloping at the hands of Hofstra. The Fightin' Blue Hens have struggled against the Pride recently, as the game was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Niels Lane, who posted 16 points in addition to five assists and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Elon on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Erik Timko, who went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Drexel couldn't handle Northeastern on Thursday and fell 70-61. The over/under was set at 131 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Drexel's defeat came about despite a quality game from Yame Butler, who went 8 for 9 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds.

Delaware's loss dropped their record down to 11-9. As for Drexel, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-9 record this season.

Delaware came up short against Drexel when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 70-60. Can Delaware avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Drexel has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.