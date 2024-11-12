No. 6 Duke faces No. 19 Kentucky on Tuesday in the second and final leg of the Champions Classic. The marquee showdown between two of the most successful programs in college basketball is one of the best games of the 2024-25 season. Duke has won four of the last five matchups against Kentucky.

The Blue Devils opened the 2024-25 season with blowout wins over Maine and Army. Duke star forward Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, showed flashes of why he was the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. Flagg recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 25 minutes during the 100-58 win over Army.

For the first time in 15 years, someone other than John Calipari is roaming the sidelines in Lexington. That coach would be Mark Pope, who left his job at BYU to return to his alma mater to replace Calipari. The Wildcats opened with blowout wins over Wright State and Bucknell.

Duke is a 6.5-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

How to watch Duke vs. Kentucky live

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV

Duke vs. Kentucky prediction, picks

Kentucky has scored at least 100 points in its first two games. Pope brings a fun style of offense to Lexington that emphasizes 3-point shooting. While Kentucky has a more experienced lineup, Duke has a more talented roster. This is a measuring stick for both programs, and it will also be the first time some college basketball fans get their first glimpse of Flagg. Duke makes a statement with a big win over Kentucky. Pick: Duke -6.5