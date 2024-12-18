Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ East Texas A&M Lions

Current Records: Abilene Christian 7-4, East Texas A&M 1-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas

East Texas A&M Field House -- Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats will take on the East Texas A&M Lions in a holiday battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at East Texas A&M Field House. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Abilene Christian took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They blew past Hardin-Simmons, posting a 93-62 win. With the Wildcats ahead 49-27 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Abilene Christian smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, East Texas A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight defeat. They took an 81-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of South Alabama.

Abilene Christian's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4. As for East Texas A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 1-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Abilene Christian just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for East Texas A&M, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their field goals this season. Given Abilene Christian's sizable advantage in that area, East Texas A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Abilene Christian took their win against East Texas A&M in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 83-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Abilene Christian since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Abilene Christian won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.