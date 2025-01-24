Halftime Report
Morehead State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Illinois 37-26.
Morehead State entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Eastern Illinois step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Morehead State Eagles @ Eastern Illinois Panthers
Current Records: Morehead State 12-7, Eastern Illinois 5-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
What to Know
Morehead State is 9-1 against Eastern Illinois since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Groniger Arena. The Panthers are crawling into this match hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Eagles will bounce in with four consecutive wins.
Morehead State will roll into the game after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 51 points on Thursday, then bounced right back against Lindenwood on Saturday. Morehead State enjoyed a cozy 82-65 victory over Lindenwood.
Morehead State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lindenwood only posted four.
Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois suffered their biggest defeat since November 24, 2024 on Saturday. They fell victim to a bruising 84-65 loss at the hands of Tennessee State.
Morehead State's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-7. As for Eastern Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-13.
Going forward, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.
Morehead State was able to grind out a solid victory over Eastern Illinois in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 69-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Morehead State is a 4-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 130.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Morehead State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 57
- Jan 11, 2024 - Morehead State 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 52
- Feb 22, 2023 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 63
- Jan 07, 2023 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - Morehead State 82 vs. Eastern Illinois 46
- Dec 29, 2021 - Morehead State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Morehead State 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 71 vs. Morehead State 65
- Jan 11, 2020 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 66
- Feb 02, 2019 - Morehead State 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 78