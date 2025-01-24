Halftime Report

Morehead State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Eastern Illinois 37-26.

Morehead State entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Eastern Illinois step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Eastern Illinois Panthers

Current Records: Morehead State 12-7, Eastern Illinois 5-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Groniger Arena -- Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Morehead State is 9-1 against Eastern Illinois since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Groniger Arena. The Panthers are crawling into this match hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Eagles will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Morehead State will roll into the game after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 51 points on Thursday, then bounced right back against Lindenwood on Saturday. Morehead State enjoyed a cozy 82-65 victory over Lindenwood.

Morehead State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lindenwood only posted four.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois suffered their biggest defeat since November 24, 2024 on Saturday. They fell victim to a bruising 84-65 loss at the hands of Tennessee State.

Morehead State's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-7. As for Eastern Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-13.

Going forward, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Morehead State was able to grind out a solid victory over Eastern Illinois in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 69-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Morehead State is a 4-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.