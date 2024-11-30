Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: Austin Peay 4-3, ETSU 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The ETSU Buccaneers will face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Buccaneers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Austin Peay is hoping to do what Charlotte couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to ETSU's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Everything went ETSU's way against Charlotte as ETSU made off with a 75-55 win. The Buccaneers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 20 points or more this season.

ETSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Karon Boyd, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. What's more, Boyd also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Quimari Peterson was another key player, earning 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

ETSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay couldn't handle UT Arlington on Wednesday and fell 68-58.

ETSU is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for Austin Peay, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3.

ETSU and Austin Peay were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2020, but ETSU came up empty-handed after a 67-66 loss. Will ETSU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

ETSU is a big 9-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.