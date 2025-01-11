Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ ETSU Buccaneers

Current Records: The Citadel 5-9, ETSU 9-7

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Freedom Hall -- Johnson City, Tennessee

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as The Citadel Bulldogs and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Freedom Hall. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The Citadel fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Furman on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Paladins 67-63.

Meanwhile, ETSU posted their closest victory since February 3, 2024 on Wednesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Mercer 70-68. Having forecasted a close victory for the Buccaneers, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Citadel's loss dropped their record down to 5-9. As for ETSU, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Citadel has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Citadel lost to ETSU on the road by a decisive 81-63 margin in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can The Citadel avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

ETSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.