Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Fairfield looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Niagara 35-22.

Fairfield came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Niagara 7-9, Fairfield 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Fairfield Stags are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Purple Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Niagara would be headed in after a win, but Rider made sure that didn't happen. Niagara fell just short of Rider by a score of 68-65 on Sunday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Purple Eagles have suffered since November 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, Fairfield's game on Sunday was all tied up 25-25 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 61-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of Marist. The contest marked the Stags' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Niagara's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-9. As for Fairfield, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season.

Niagara is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Niagara came out on top in a nail-biter against Fairfield when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 65-63. Does Niagara have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fairfield turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Fairfield is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Stags as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Niagara has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.