St. Francis Red Flash @ FDU Knights

Current Records: St. Francis 6-11, FDU 6-11

When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

After six games on the road, FDU is heading back home. They and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. The Knights have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Friday, FDU needed a bit of extra time to put away Le Moyne. They came out on top against the Dolphins by a score of 91-86. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, St. Francis finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 73-59 win over Mercyhurst on Friday.

FDU's victory bumped their record up to 6-11. As for St. Francis, their win bumped their record up to an identical 6-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: FDU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like St. Francis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, FDU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

FDU is a 4.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

FDU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.