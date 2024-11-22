Halftime Report

FGCU and Cal-Baker. have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. FGCU has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cal-Baker. 37-22.

FGCU entered the match with five straight losses and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Cal-Baker. hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 3-1, FGCU 0-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal-Baker. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the FGCU Eagles at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday at Alico Arena. The Roadrunners are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 88.8 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Cal-Baker. didn't have too much trouble with Fresno State as they won 74-56.

Corey Stephenson was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Cal-Baker. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive games.

Meanwhile, FGCU is still winless after their contest against Drake on Saturday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 63-61.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Zavian McLean, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jevin Muniz, who had 13 points along with two steals.

Cal-Baker. pushed their record up to 3-1 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for FGCU, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-4.

Cal-Baker. is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

While only Cal-Baker. took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, FGCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Odds

FGCU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

