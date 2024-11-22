Who's Playing

Trinity Baptist Eagles @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Trinity Baptist 0-2, Florida A&M 0-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

What to Know

The Trinity Baptist Eagles are taking a road trip to face off against the Florida A&M Rattlers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Al Lawson Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Trinity Baptist is headed into Friday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their sixth straight game dating back to last season on Wednesday. They took a serious blow against Mercer, falling 101-43. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-13.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Trinity Baptist struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Mercer racked up 23.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell victim to a bruising 84-60 loss at the hands of Florida. The Rattlers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Trinity Baptist's defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Florida A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.