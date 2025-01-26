The Duquesne Dukes will visit the Fordham Rams on Sunday in Atlantic 10 action. Duquesne enjoyed a 25-win season and won an NCAA Tournament game last season but is off to a disappointing 9-10 start in 2024-25. However, the Dukes are 4-2 in the A-10 while Fordham is 8-11 overall and 0-6 in the conference. The Rams have managed to win and cover the spread in five of the last six meetings against Duquesne.

Tipoff from Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx is set for noon ET. The Dukes are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Fordham vs. Duquesne odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 139 points. Before entering any Duquesne vs. Fordham picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Fordham vs. Duquesne. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Duquesne vs. Fordham:

Fordham vs. Duquesne spread: Fordham +2.5

Fordham vs. Duquesne over/under: 139 points

Fordham vs. Duquesne money line: Fordham +130, Duquesne -154

Fordham vs. Duquesne picks: See picks at SportsLine



Fordham vs. Duquesne streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Fordham

The Rams might be winless in the A-10 but they did take UMass to triple-overtime on Jan. 15 and gave Loyola (IL) a run for its money in a 70-66 loss on Wednesday. Fordham also scored an early-season upset win at Seton Hall and is 6-4 at home so far this season.

Jackie Johnson spent his freshman season at Duquesne before transferring to UNLV for two seasons and now he's the main attraction offensively for the Rams. He's averaging 19.1 points per game and has 58 points in Fordham's last two outings. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Duquesne

Meanwhile, the Dukes are coming off an 82-62 loss to Dayton on Tuesday but had won their three previous A-10 games. Canisius transfer Tre Dinkins leads the team in scoring (11.4 points per game) and Duquesne goes 10-deep in its rotation to harass opponents defensively.

Duquesne is only allowing 66.2 points per game (47th nationally) and opponents only shoot 42.1% against the Dukes on the season. Dru Joyce spent three seasons on Keith Dambrot's staff before he announced his retirement and he's carried over Dambrot's defensive intensity into his first season at the helm. See which team to pick here.

How to make Fordham vs. Duquesne picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total, predicting 142 points on average. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Fordham vs. Duquesne, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,600 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.