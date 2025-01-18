Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-14, Gardner-Webb 7-11





SC Upstate and Gardner-Webb are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. The Spartans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

SC Upstate is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 162-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against UNC-Ash. SC Upstate was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 93-92 to UNC-Ash. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they lost, SC Upstate was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 79-75 to Radford. The Bulldogs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

SC Upstate's loss dropped their record down to 5-14. As for Gardner-Webb, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-11.

SC Upstate came up short against Gardner-Webb in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 73-65. Can SC Upstate avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

  • Feb 17, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 73 vs. SC Upstate 65
  • Jan 27, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 75 vs. SC Upstate 70
  • Mar 03, 2023 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 76
  • Feb 25, 2023 - SC Upstate 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
  • Jan 25, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. SC Upstate 66
  • Feb 26, 2022 - SC Upstate 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
  • Jan 19, 2022 - SC Upstate 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
  • Feb 22, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. SC Upstate 58
  • Feb 08, 2021 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. SC Upstate 57