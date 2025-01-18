Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-14, Gardner-Webb 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SC Upstate and Gardner-Webb are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. The Spartans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

SC Upstate is headed into Saturday's matchup after beating the impressive 162-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against UNC-Ash. SC Upstate was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 93-92 to UNC-Ash. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they lost, SC Upstate was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 79-75 to Radford. The Bulldogs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

SC Upstate's loss dropped their record down to 5-14. As for Gardner-Webb, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-11.

SC Upstate came up short against Gardner-Webb in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 73-65. Can SC Upstate avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.