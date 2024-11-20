Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Coppin State 0-6, George Mason 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will face off against the Coppin State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

George Mason fought the good fight in their overtime match against East Carolina on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 78-77 to the Pirates. The Patriots didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, George Mason saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Giovanni Emejuru, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Darius Maddox was another key player, earning 20 points.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 19th straight defeat dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by Miami on the road and fell 93-63. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-19.

George Mason now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Coppin State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-6.

Everything came up roses for George Mason against Coppin State when the teams last played back in December of 2022, as the squad secured a 91-53 win. In that matchup, George Mason amassed a halftime lead of 53-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Series History

George Mason won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.