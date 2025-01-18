Who's Playing

George Wash. Revolutionaries @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: George Wash. 13-4, George Mason 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

George Mason and George Wash. are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

On Wednesday, George Mason was able to grind out a solid victory over Dayton, taking the game 67-59.

Darius Maddox was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus two steals. What's more, he also posted a 72.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, George Wash. entered their matchup against Duquesne on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. George Wash. fell 73-65 to Duquesne. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 138 point over/under.

Rafael Castro put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, George Wash. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

George Mason is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for George Wash., their defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: George Mason has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went George Mason's way against George Wash. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as George Mason made off with a 90-67 win. In that match, George Mason amassed a halftime lead of 54-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

George Mason and George Wash. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.