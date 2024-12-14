Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Grand Canyon 6-2, Georgia 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Bulldogs come in on three and the Antelopes on four.

Georgia is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 140, but even that wound up being too high. They put the hurt on Notre Dame with a sharp 69-48 victory last Tuesday. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 21 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Asa Newell, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Silas Demary Jr., who went 5 for 7 en route to 11 points plus five steals.

Georgia was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Notre Dame only posted five.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Grand Canyon). They took their matchup on Saturday with ease, bagging a 100-52 win over Life-Pacific. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-25.

Georgia pushed their record up to 8-1 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Grand Canyon, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.3 points per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Georgia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).

Odds

Georgia is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Grand Canyon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

