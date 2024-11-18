Two of the winningest teams in college basketball over the past five years will meet in a non-conference showdown on Monday night when the No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) face the San Diego State Aztecs (2-0). Gonzaga has the best record in the country since the start of the 2019-20 season, while San Diego State ranks third. The Bulldogs opened the 2024-25 campaign with a 101-63 win over then-No. 8 Baylor before adding wins over Arizona State and UMass Lowell. San Diego State beat UC San Diego in its season opener and is coming off a 100-49 over Division III Occidental College.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Viejas Arena in San Diego on CBS Sports Network. Gonzaga is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. San Diego State odds, while the over/under is 151 points, per SportsLine consensus.

San Diego State vs. Gonzaga spread: Gonzaga -11.5

San Diego State vs. Gonzaga over/under: 151 points

San Diego State vs. Gonzaga money line: Gonzaga -690, San Diego State +483

San Diego State vs. Gonzaga streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

This is the second game of a home-and-home series after San Diego State handed Gonzaga an 84-74 loss in Spokane last season. The Aztecs were 6.5-point road underdogs in that upset, and the spread is nearly twice as large this year. They are hoping to have sophomore guard Miles Byrd on the court after he missed last week's game against Occidental due to an ankle injury.

Byrd scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the season-opening win over UC San Diego, and he is expected to be a game-time decision on Monday night. Sophomore guard BJ Davis is averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, while senior guards Nick Boyd (10.5) and Wayne McKinney III (10.5) are both averaging double digits. San Diego State is 19-1 in its last 20 home games, and Gonzaga is 3-9 against the spread in its last 12 games against Mountain West opponents. See which team to pick here.

Gonzaga is heading on the road for the first time this season, but it has already proven itself against one of the best teams in the country. The Bulldogs cruised to a 101-63 win over then-No. 8 Baylor earlier this month, as senior guard Nolan Hickman had 17 points and six rebounds. They added an 88-80 win over Arizona State last Sunday before dominating UMass Lowell in a 113-54 final last Friday.

Arkansas transfer Khalif Battle scored 21 points against UMass Lowell and is averaging 17.3 points per game while knocking down 11 of 18 3-point attempts. Sophomore forward Braden Huff is off to a hot start as well, averaging 16.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs are riding an eight-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games. See which team to pick here.

