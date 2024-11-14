After going to the NCAA tournament in three of the last four seasons, the Grand Canyon Antelopes will have one of their biggest non-conference games in history when it takes on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday. Grand Canyon went 30-5 under Bryce Drew last season and is off to a 2-0 start in 2024, while Arizona State is coming off a 14-18 season but is 2-1 in Bobby Hurley's 10th season in charge. The Sun Devils won head-to-head matchups in 2020 and 2021 with GCU but the Antelopes did cover the spread in the first meeting.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Antelopes are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State odds, while the over/under is 149.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 season on a 155-110 betting roll (+2102) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon:

Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State spread: Antelopes -5.5

Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State over/under: 149.5 points

Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State money line: GCU -214, ASU +175

GCU: Grand Canyon is 6-3 ATS over its last nine games.

ASU: The over has hit in nine of Arizona State's last 13 games.

Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State picks: See picks here

Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Grand Canyon can cover

The Antelopes had their first 30-win season in program history last year, which included an upset win over St. Mary's in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Grand Canyon began its 2024-25 season with wins over Cal-State Fullerton and Western Kentucky.

TCU transfer JaKobe Coles has averaged 21.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game over those two outings. Meanwhile, guard Collin Moore has stepped into a more prominent role offensively in his second season playing for Drew, averaging 16.5 points per game after averaging 8.3 points during 35 starts last season. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Arizona State can cover

Arizona State is two years removed from Hurley's third trip to the NCAA Tournament but followed it up with a 14-18 season. Now a member of the Big 12, Hurley restocked his cupboard by working the transfer portal relentlessly. Milwaukee transfer BJ Freeman, Missouri State transfer Alston Mason and Ball State transfer Basheer Jihad all averaged at least 17.5 points per game at their previous stops.

Meanwhile, Adam Miller is back after averaging 12.0 points per game for the Sun Devils last season and Hurley also landed two of the top-25 players in the Class of 2024 in Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon. Arizona State is coming off an 88-80 loss to Gonzaga but this is arguably the most talented group of Hurley's tenure in Tempe. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 143 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.