Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Hofstra looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 43-36 lead against Delaware.

If Hofstra keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-9 in no time. On the other hand, Delaware will have to make due with an 11-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: Delaware 11-8, Hofstra 10-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

Hofstra is 9-1 against Delaware since March of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mack Sports Complex. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

Hofstra is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 124.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 60-55 to Drexel on Monday. The Pride were up 38-26 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, Hofstra saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Michael Graham, who earned eight points along with 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Graham a new career-high in assists (two).

Meanwhile, Delaware had just enough and edged Elon out 79-77 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Delaware can attribute much of their success to John Camden, who went 9 for 11 en route to 28 points plus two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Cavan Reilly, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points.

Hofstra has traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-9 record this season. As for Delaware, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-8.

Hofstra strolled past Delaware when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a score of 73-58. Will Hofstra repeat their success, or does Delaware have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hofstra is a 3.5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hofstra has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.