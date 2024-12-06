Who's Playing

St. Joe's-NYLI Golden Eagles @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: St. Joe's-NYLI 0-1, Hofstra 6-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After seven games on the road, Hofstra is heading back home. They will welcome the St. Joe's-NYLI Golden Eagles at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday at Mack Sports Complex. The Pride will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

If St. Joe's-NYLI heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Hofstra took over last week. Hofstra skirted by Arkansas State 68-66 on Sunday on a last-minute layup from Michael Graham with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

Cruz Davis and Graham were among the main playmakers for Hofstra as the former earned 24 points plus five rebounds and three steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. Davis had some trouble finding his footing against Tarleton State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, St. Joe's-NYLI had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a serious blow against Stony Brook back in November, falling 93-45. The Golden Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-19.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, St. Joe's-NYLI struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Stony Brook posted 18.

Hofstra's victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for St. Joe's-NYLI, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Hofstra against St. Joe's-NYLI in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as the squad secured a 101-48 win. In that game, Hofstra amassed a halftime lead of 44-19, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.