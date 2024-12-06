Halftime Report

Houston Chr. and East Texas A&M have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Houston Chr. has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead East Texas A&M 45-31.

Houston Chr. entered the match with four straight losses and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will East Texas A&M hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ Houston Chr. Huskies

Current Records: East Texas A&M 1-7, Houston Chr. 2-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

East Texas A&M is preparing for their first Southland matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Houston Chr. Huskies will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses apiece.

East Texas A&M will head out to face Houston Chr. after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. East Texas A&M fell victim to a bruising 77-57 defeat at the hands of PFW.

Even though they lost, East Texas A&M was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Houston Chr. couldn't handle UTSA on Saturday and fell 78-71.

East Texas A&M's loss dropped their record down to 1-7. As for Houston Chr., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

East Texas A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

East Texas A&M beat Houston Chr. 98-85 in their previous matchup back in March. Does East Texas A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will Houston Chr. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Houston Chr. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against East Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston Chr. and East Texas A&M both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.