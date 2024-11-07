Who's Playing

Oakwood Ambassadors @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Oakwood 0-0, Alabama A&M 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Oakwood Ambassadors will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Tip off is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alabama A&M Events Center.

Looking back to last season, Alabama A&M finished with a dismal 10-21 record.