Their last head-to-head back in January of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Alabama State and Texas So. will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Alabama State leads 33-30 over Texas So.

Alabama State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Texas So. Tigers @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Texas So. 8-11, Alabama State 8-11

Alabama State is 1-9 against Texas So. since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Hornets will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, Alabama State narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Prairie View 66-63. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Hornets have posted against the Panthers since February 1, 2020.

Texas So. aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to five. They managed an 82-78 victory over Alabama A&M.

Alabama State's win bumped their record up to 8-11. As for Texas So., they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-11 record this season.

Looking ahead, Alabama State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Alabama State and Texas So. were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, but Alabama State came up empty-handed after a 56-55 defeat. Will Alabama State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Alabama State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Texas So. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Alabama State.