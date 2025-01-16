Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Louisiana 5-12, Arkansas State 12-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.18

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas State. They and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, Arkansas State earned an 84-78 win over Troy.

Meanwhile, Louisiana sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday.

Arkansas State is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Louisiana, their win bumped their record up to 5-12.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Arkansas State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3. Given Arkansas State's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Arkansas State against Louisiana in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, as the squad secured an 89-62 victory. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Louisiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.