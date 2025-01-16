Who's Playing
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Arkansas State Red Wolves
Current Records: Louisiana 5-12, Arkansas State 12-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $9.18
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas State. They and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
Last Saturday, Arkansas State earned an 84-78 win over Troy.
Meanwhile, Louisiana sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-68 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday.
Arkansas State is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for Louisiana, their win bumped their record up to 5-12.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Arkansas State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3. Given Arkansas State's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything came up roses for Arkansas State against Louisiana in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, as the squad secured an 89-62 victory. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Louisiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Arkansas State is a big 16.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 15.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
Series History
Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.
- Mar 09, 2024 - Arkansas State 89 vs. Louisiana 62
- Jan 26, 2024 - Louisiana 81 vs. Arkansas State 75
- Jan 13, 2024 - Louisiana 84 vs. Arkansas State 80
- Feb 22, 2023 - Louisiana 85 vs. Arkansas State 74
- Jan 19, 2023 - Louisiana 80 vs. Arkansas State 71
- Feb 05, 2022 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Louisiana 58
- Jan 06, 2022 - Louisiana 83 vs. Arkansas State 77
- Feb 06, 2021 - Arkansas State 83 vs. Louisiana 77
- Feb 05, 2021 - Arkansas State 95 vs. Louisiana 87
- Jan 23, 2021 - Louisiana 77 vs. Arkansas State 74