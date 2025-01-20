Who's Playing
Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats
Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-14, Bethune-Cook. 6-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium -- Daytona Beach, Florida
What to Know
Arkansas Pine Bluff is 3-0 against Bethune-Cook. since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Moore Gymnasium. The Golden Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
On Saturday, Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Florida A&M and fell 86-76.
Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Bethune-Cook.). They put the hurt on Miss Valley State with a sharp 83-58 victory on Saturday. With the Wildcats ahead 42-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Bethune-Cook. was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.
Arkansas Pine Bluff's defeat dropped their record down to 3-14. As for Bethune-Cook., they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-11 record this season.
Arkansas Pine Bluff didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with a 76-72 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas Pine Bluff since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Arkansas Pine Bluff has won all of the games they've played against Bethune-Cook. in the last 3 years.
- Jan 22, 2024 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 76 vs. Bethune-Cook. 72
- Jan 16, 2023 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 77 vs. Bethune-Cook. 71
- Jan 17, 2022 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 69 vs. Bethune-Cook. 63