Longwood Lancers @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Longwood 4-0, Binghamton 2-3

What to Know

Longwood has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Binghamton Bearcats at 6:07 p.m. ET at Events Center. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Longwood is headed into the match having just posted their closest win since March 2nd on Saturday. They skirted past UT Martin 64-62.

Meanwhile, Binghamton was fully in charge on Saturday, breezing past Misericordia 77-48.

Longwood's victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-0. As for Binghamton, their win bumped their record up to 2-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Longwood has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Longwood is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

