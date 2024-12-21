Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Air Force 3-8, Boise State 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Boise State. They and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena. The timing is sure in the Broncos' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while the Falcons have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Boise State will head into Tuesday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 31-point they dealt Texas So. on Tuesday. Boise State blew past Texas So., posting an 82-51 victory. The Broncos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 23 points or more this season.

Boise State can attribute much of their success to Tyson Degenhart, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Degenhart a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Another player making a difference was Alvaro Cardenas, who went 5 for 8 en route to 11 points plus seven assists and five rebounds.

Boise State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas So. only posted six.

Meanwhile, Air Force couldn't handle N. Colorado on Monday and fell 81-76.

Kyle Marshall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 14 en route to 23 points. Ethan Taylor, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-7 from downtown.

Boise State's win bumped their record up to 8-3. As for Air Force, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-8.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Boise State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 30.2. Given Boise State's sizable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Boise State against Air Force when the teams last played back in February, as the team secured a 79-48 victory. Will Boise State repeat their success, or does Air Force have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boise State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.