Who's Playing

Stonehill Skyhawks @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Stonehill 6-5, Boston College 6-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Stonehill Skyhawks will take on the Boston College Eagles in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Skyhawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 23-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Stonehill is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Lesley, posting a 97-53 win. With the Skyhawks ahead 57-22 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Stonehill smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lesley only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Boston College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 72-66 to Wake Forest.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Elijah Strong, who posted 18 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

Stonehill is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for Boston College, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-4.

Stonehill came up short against Boston College in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 63-56. Can Stonehill avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.